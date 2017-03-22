Warnings for motorists in place in many areas, as snow hits

Irish motorists are warned to take extreme care around the country with rain and snow making for treacherous driving conditions.

A Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 10am today and the AA is reporting wet, icy and slippy roads in many areas.

In Tipperary the Lismore/Clogheen Rd is described as impassable at the moment near the Vee at Bohernagore due to snowy conditions.

Conditions are being described as very poor in Laois while there is flooding outside Drogheda on the Slane road in Louth.

In nearby Meath, Gardaí told the AA that excess surface water is an issue on a number of roads.

It has been snowing heavily in parts of Cork city and county this morning with reports that many roads are very slippy as a result.

A number of collisions on the M50 Northbound are also causing delays.