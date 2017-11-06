Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

There is a warning to homeowners in Cork after a string of burglaries of empty homes by travelling crime gangs.

Superintendent Mick Comyns of Mayfield Garda Station has told the Irish Times there were six break-ins between 4pm and 9pm just last Friday.

Over 40 burglaries have been recorded since October, 8.

The organised crime group is using high powered cars to travel from Dublin and to identify homes where the owners are out.