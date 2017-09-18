Warning over bad batch of drugs in Dublin

There is a warning that a batch of bad drugs may be in circulation in Dublin's inner city.

It follows reports of three suspected overdoses on the streets of the capital at the weekend.

Outreach support workers say all three incidents happened within a mile of each other.

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, has said their first priority is people's wellbeing:

"All three were taken off in ambulances with suspected overdoses," he said.

"Word on the street is now that there is a bad batch of drugs on the streets of Dublin.

"We have had three incidents in one week, luckily there were no fatalities."