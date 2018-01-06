Warning issued for 14 counties as temperatures set to plunge
06/01/2018 - 17:47:00Back to Ireland Home
A low temperature warning has been issued for 14 counties.
Met Eireann’s warning is in place for Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal this evening, until 12pm tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to fall to between -2 and -5 degrees and stay very cold on Sunday morning.
Very cold tonight with a widespread frost and minimum temperatures -2 to -5°C. A little milder along the east coast in an onshore NE breeze.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 6, 2018
A Low Temperature warning is in place tonight for Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. pic.twitter.com/wUIcrLEwoE
Join the conversation - comment here