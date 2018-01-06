Warning issued for 14 counties as temperatures set to plunge

A low temperature warning has been issued for 14 counties.

Met Eireann’s warning is in place for Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal this evening, until 12pm tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between -2 and -5 degrees and stay very cold on Sunday morning.

