Waiting numbers remain high as Health Minister prepares to visit hospitals

The number of people on trolleys remains high again today, with latest figures showing more than 460 are without a bed in the country's hospitals.

Last week saw record levels of more than 600 patients on trolleys for two days in a row, prompting the HSE to announce several measures to alleviate the problem.

Health Minister Simon Harris will meet the Executive again tomorrow for an update on the overcrowding crisis.

Minister Harris is also due to visit a number of hospitals in the coming days as he monitors the situation.