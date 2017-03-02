Voting in the North described as 'steady'

Voting in the Northern Ireland Assembly election is being described as steady.

It is the second time the electorate will choose a government in the space of 10 months.

228 candidates are competing for 90 seats, with the Sinn Féin and DUP expected to come out on top.

Belfast based journalist Alan Murray has been looking at overall turnout today.

"It's possible that the Sinn Fein vote could increase slightly, while the DUP vote could be down slightly," he said.

"Of course, we're down to 90 seats now, not 108, so everbody's going to lose out on a seat or two.

"The question is who haemorrhages most of those parties."