Vote2017 reaction: We should 'seize the opportunity' to avoid hard Brexit, says Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the UK election result is potentially good news for Ireland.

He believes the capacity for 'hard Brexit' is now gone.

Martin says Ireland has a responsibility to push for the UK to stay in some form in the single market and customs union.

"I think we have to seize the opportunity in terms of our presentation at a European level, to make sure that the Europeans, the European institution, the commission, the German and the French in particular, respond appropriately to the message that's eminating from the British public."