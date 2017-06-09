Vote2017 reaction: No strong mandate for Brexit provides opportunity for Ireland, says Varadkar

Update 11.15am: Fine Gael Leader, Minister Leo Varadkar, says the outcome of the UK election "represents an opportunity for Ireland" and added that the restoration of power sharing in the North is a priority.

"The Irish Government is ready to participate in negotiations on Brexit and to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland," he said.

"We must ensure that the Brexit talks are handled in a smooth and coherent manner to secure the best possible outcome for Ireland, for Europe and the UK.

"The results of the UK election indicate to me that there is no strong mandate to proceed with a hard Brexit, which represents an opportunity for Ireland.

"The early restoration of the Executive in Northern Ireland is also a priority. There is now a strong opportunity for the parties in Northern Ireland to re-engage in discussions to form an Executive."

Update 11am: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, has said it is too early to predict what impact the outcome of the UK election will have on Brexit negotiations.

He admitted it has caused uncertainty and it has been a challenging couple of weeks.

"It is important talks are up and running at the earliest opportunity, we have already lost some time with this election. It is vital negotiations on Brexit begin as soon as possible," he said on Today with Sean O’Rourke.

Minister Flanagan said what has been learned from this election is there is a golden rule in politics and that is never take people for granted.

"The government went into an election three years before it was necessary ... and we saw what happened during the course of the campaign."

He said from Ireland's perspective, our interests are to the fore, firstly relating to Brexit and secondly on the matter of the North.

"I am pleased to note that all the parties express a desire that an executive should be re-established in Northern Ireland."

He said he welcomes the comments of Arlene Foster and Gerry Adams and looks forward to being in Northern Ireland next week with a statutory deadline to form an executive.

Minister Flanagan said there remains a large absence of detail relating to Brexit from the UK perspective.

He said the uncertainty is damaging to trade, business and society and has destabilised the situation in the UK.

"Brexit has destabilised British politics and we haven't seen the real details offered."

He thinks the first job of the minority government is providing certainty and clarity.

Minister Flanagan said he thinks there will a further emergence of common ground among the parties on the matter of Brexit if talks in the North proceed next weeks with views to forming an executive.

"Everybody agrees that Northern Ireland needs a devolved government."

Earlier: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the UK election result is potentially good news for Ireland.

He believes the capacity for 'hard Brexit' is now gone.

Martin says Ireland has a responsibility to push for the UK to stay in some form in the single market and customs union.

"I think we have to seize the opportunity in terms of our presentation at a European level, to make sure that the Europeans, the European institution, the commission, the German and the French in particular, respond appropriately to the message that's eminating from the British public."