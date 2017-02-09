Volunteer who found body in Limerick back garden gives evidence in trial of accused

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in Limerick has heard from a volunteer who found his body in her back garden.

Monika Matracka admitted killing him at the home they shared at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy, Limerick, but claims she was acting in self-defence.

Mike Purcell knew Michal Rejmer through Dooneen Athletics Club and he said they would often go running together.

When he called Monika Matracka on January 7 last year to inquire about his missing friend, he said she didn’t seem overly concerned.

Adrian Kiely, a volunteer with the Limerick Land Search Team gave evidence of carrying out a search at Monika’s house two days later.

He was with a friend of Michal’s who called him over when he found something near an oil tank in the back garden.

When he went over to investigate, Mr. Kiely said he saw the side of a face under a piece of plastic and he told everybody to leave before ringing Gardaí.

Michal had been missing for ten days when he was found and Monika initially told Gardaí she last saw him at their home at 11pm on Dec 30 2015.

She later admitted killing him but claimed she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed him after he came into her room looking for money.