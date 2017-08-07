Volunteer lifeboat crew rescue injured female off West Cork coast

A volunteer lifeboat provided medical assistance to a student who received an injury after a fall last night.

Baltimore RNLI lifeboat crew received a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 10.11pm after a female was injured off the coast of West Cork.

Three volunteer crew members went ashore and were brought by minibus to the casualty.

They administered casualty care before transferring the injured female back to the all-weather lifeboat and returned to Baltimore lifeboat station.

Speaking following the call out, a spokesperson said: "The lifeboat is often called upon to act as an ambulance service between the islands and mainland, and our volunteer crews are trained to a high standard in first aid and casualty care.

"If you find yourself at sea or on an island in need of medical assistance, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."