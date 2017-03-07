Vodafone Ireland apologises to customers for network outage

Vodafone Ireland has apologised to customers for an outage on its network.

Phone service and 4G are down across parts of the country, while its broadband service has also been affected for some customers.

The network has said it is aware of the problem.

However, responding to queries on Twitter, the company said it had no estimated time to fix the problems.
