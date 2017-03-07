Vodafone Ireland apologises to customers for network outage

Vodafone Ireland has apologised to customers for an outage on its network.

Phone service and 4G are down across parts of the country, while its broadband service has also been affected for some customers.

The network has said it is aware of the problem.

@donenda Hi Enda, this is currently under investigation and we're working to restore, apologies.- Aoife — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) March 7, 2017

@angrymiddleaged Hi Robert, we've no estimated time of fix as yet, we're working to restore. Apologies again.- Aoife — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) March 7, 2017

However, responding to queries on Twitter, the company said it had no estimated time to fix the problems.