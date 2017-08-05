Visitors to Dublin city centre warned of delays caused by Luas works

Anyone traveling into Dublin city centre is being urged to plan their route in advance.

Extensive disruptions are in place as construction on the new Luas Cross City line around the O'Connell Bridge area continues.

Sports fans and visitors to the main shopping areas are advised to use public transport where possible.

"Hopefully these works that have taken place in the city centre won't affect things too much," said head of public affairs with Dublin Chamber, Graham McQueen.

"public transport is there, so if you are looking to get to one of these great games that are taking place in Dublin over the weekend, take the bus, take the train.

"if you do have to drive, take a look at the alternate routes that are in place, and probably allow a bit more time for your journey. Plan it out in advance, because there will be restrictions in certain areas of the city centre."