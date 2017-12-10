Visiting US family killed in crash mourned by relatives in Ireland and America

Relatives of four people killed in a car accident while in Ireland for a funeral have said their deaths have united family and friends across the Atlantic.

Doug and Lily Alexander, both 75, died alongside their adult sons, Stephen and Doug Junior, in a road accident on the N25 near Cushinstown in Co Wexford last Monday.

The family of four lived in Oakland, near Chicago, and had been in the country following the death of Mrs Alexander's sister Winnie Keevey.

In a statement issued through the Diocese of Ferns ahead of funerals on Monday, the Keevey, Ryan and Alexander families described the family of four as open-hearted.

"It is with great sorrow that our family and friends unite - across the Atlantic Ocean - to mourn the passing of Lily, Doug, Steven and Doug Jnr Alexander," they said.

"They were generous, loving and fun.

"As well as their love for the family in America, they opened their hearts and homes to all who travelled from here in Ireland to visit with them."

The Alexanders were understood to be regular visitors to Ireland.

They had been in Wexford for the funeral of Mrs Alexander's sister Winnie when the tragedy occurred.

The crash happened at about 6.30pm on Monday December 4 a few miles from New Ross. The car the family were in was hit side on by an articulated lorry. It is believed they had attempted a turn on the road when the crash occurred.

The families added: "They will be greatly missed but we are left with wonderful memories of great times spent together both here and in Oak Lawn, USA.

"Our whole family appreciates all of the kind words and support which we have received, and we ask for privacy as we grieve at this sad time.

"Our family deeply appreciates the work of all first responders and the ongoing assistance of civil and community services. Our deep gratitude goes to the local parish and church community. We thank you all."

The families appealed for privacy.