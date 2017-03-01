Violent criminal on the run from Northern Ireland consents to his surrender

A violent criminal has consented to his surrender to Northern Ireland where he is wanted for kidnapping a woman.

Jonathan Turley of Clandeboye Drive in east Belfast was arrested by Gardaí in Cork last year after going on the run.

In 2008, Jonathan Turley was jailed for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife.

In 2014, he was arrested by the PSNI following a high-speed chase and was taken into custody for allegedly kidnapping and beating a Belfast woman.

In May of that year, he was granted an eight hour compassionate court bail to allow him visit someone in hospital but he failed to return to prison.

After sometime on the run, he settled in Cork where he started a new life with a woman who didn’t know about his violent past.

One year later, he was arrested on domestic abuse charges against that woman, and a computer check confirmed he was wanted in Northern Ireland

The 35-year-old appeared before Ms. Justice Aileen Donnelly today, and he told her that he wasn’t going to challenge his extradition.

She remanded him in continuing custody to allow for arrangements to be made for him to go back to Northern Ireland within the next 20 days.