Vigils to support whistleblowers to be held this evening

Vigils in support of whistleblowers will take place around the country this evening.

Gatherings will be held at a number of Garda stations at 6pm in support of Maurice McCabe and other Garda whistleblowers.

They are been organised by campaign group Uplift.

"These vigils are our way of standing in solidarity with Maurice McCabe's family and all other guards who want to speak out about wrongdoing and be protected," said spokesperson Siobhan O Donoghue.

"We believe the guards do a very important public service, we need whistleblowers to be protected and we need the senior Gardaí management to be accountable."