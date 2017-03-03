Vigils taking place tomorrow in support of mother protest-walking from Cork to Dáil

Dozens of solidarity vigils are set to take place around the country tomorrow in support of the mother who is walking from Cork to Dublin as part of her campaign for the legalisation of medicinal cannabis for her sick daughter, writes Eoin English.

Despite struggling with tonsillitis and knee-joint pains, mother-of-four, Vera Twomey, is continuing her 280km walk today, which started in Cork on Monday.

She left Cashel earlier and is due in Durrow in Co Laois this evening.

She embarked on the walk earlier this week to highlight the plight of her daughter, Ava, seven, who has a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet’s syndrome.

She can suffer several severe seizures every day.

However, an application made under a compassionate access programme for cannabis-based medication to treat her seizures was rejected because it wasn’t signed by medical experts.

Ms Twomey said the only option for Ava now is the introduction of legislation to allow access to the potentially life-changing medication.

She has asked people to show their support for her campaign by gathering with placards in local towns and villages between 1pm and 2pm tomorrow, to take a photograph of the protest, and to post it on social media.

She is due to leave Cullahill tomorrow morning for Durrow and Abbeyleix. On Sunday, she plans to walk from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, before walking from Kildare town to Naas on Monday.

She hopes to arrive at the gates of Dáil Eireann around 5pm on Tuesday.