Vigils in support of Maurice McCabe take place in front of Garda stations

A series of vigils took place this evening in support of Maurice McCabe and other Garda whistleblowers.

The vigils were held in front of local Garda stations around the country.

Good support from passers by for the vigil in support of Sgt McCabe at Rathmines Garda Station. Just one vigil of many around the country. pic.twitter.com/WTv2FpS5Sv — Patrick Costello (@Costellop) February 18, 2017

Vigil underway outside Garda stations around the country organised by @UpliftIRL in support of #whistleblowers @NewstalkFM pic.twitter.com/4YktsGVxdj — Aisling Roche (@ImAislingRoche) February 18, 2017

Vigil at Ballymun garda station in support of #MauriceMcCabe. pic.twitter.com/PCV4dseuvq — Helena Sheehan (@HelenaSheehan) February 18, 2017

They were organised by the campaign group Uplift, which says whistleblowers provide an important public service and must be protected.

Uplift spokesperson Siobhan O Donoghue said: “These vigils are our way of standing in solidarity with Maurice McCabe, his family and all other guards who want to speak out about wrongdoing and be protected.”