Vigils in support of Maurice McCabe take place in front of Garda stations

A series of vigils took place this evening in support of Maurice McCabe and other Garda whistleblowers.

The vigils were held in front of local Garda stations around the country.

They were organised by the campaign group Uplift, which says whistleblowers provide an important public service and must be protected.

Uplift spokesperson Siobhan O Donoghue said: “These vigils are our way of standing in solidarity with Maurice McCabe, his family and all other guards who want to speak out about wrongdoing and be protected.”
