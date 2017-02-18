Vigils in support of Maurice McCabe being held in front of Garda stations

A series of vigils are currently getting underway in support of Maurice McCabe and other Garda whistleblowers.

The vigils are being held in front of local Garda stations around the country.

They are being organised by the campaign group Uplift, which says whistleblowers provide an important public service and must be protected.

Uplift spokesperson Siobhan O Donoghue said: “These vigils are our way of standing in solidarity with Maurice McCabe, his family and all other guards who want to speak out about wrongdoing and be protected.”