Vigils in support of Maurice McCabe being held in front of Garda stations
18/02/2017 - 17:59:27
A series of vigils are currently getting underway in support of Maurice McCabe and other Garda whistleblowers.
#Clontarf vigil for #MauriceMcCabe & whistleblowers 6pm today https://t.co/Vl0zLtuRqQ. Others Garda stns nationwide https://t.co/1wBW25SR3o pic.twitter.com/w5GItkk2Wo— Ruairí McKiernan (@ruairimckiernan) February 18, 2017
The vigils are being held in front of local Garda stations around the country.
They are being organised by the campaign group Uplift, which says whistleblowers provide an important public service and must be protected.
Uplift spokesperson Siobhan O Donoghue said: “These vigils are our way of standing in solidarity with Maurice McCabe, his family and all other guards who want to speak out about wrongdoing and be protected.”