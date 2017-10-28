Vigils held five years on from Savita Halappanavar's death

Vigils are being held across the country to mark the fifth anniversary of Savita Halappanavar's death.

She died following complications arising from a septic miscarriage and failings in her care on this day in 2012.

Crowds are gathering at the GPO on O'Connell Street in Dublin, as well as in Cork and Galway.

Remembering Savita in Cork City this morning @Rebels4Choice pic.twitter.com/m999UI8TqR — Anna Kingston (@KajsaCork) October 28, 2017

Ailbhe Smyth of The Coalition to Repeal the 8th says it's time to take on board the lessons of the past.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve heard numerous medical experts, doctors, members of the World Health Organisation and GPs, all of them saying the rationale for repealing the 8th Amendment, for removing this impediment to women’s good health, safety and wellbeing, is absolutely watertight,” said Smyth.

At a dawn vigil on St Patrick’s Bridge, Cork, Kathy D'arcy said: “This event was a time for us to remember Savita, who suffered so much because the medical assistance that she required was not provided to her.

“Her death was truly tragic and we wish to send our thoughts and solidarity to her family and friends.”

The Pro Life Campaign says this week also marks the 50th anniversary of the introduction of abortion in the UK.

Spokesperson Cora Sherlock says the 8th amendment has actually saved lives and doesn't deserve the criticism it receives.

“One-in-five pregnancies end in abortion in the UK and it’s really incumbent on people discussing abortion in Ireland to look at what’s happened in the UK and elsewhere to see the human rights abuses and to protect women and babies from those abuses,” said Sherlock.