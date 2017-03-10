Vigil for young mother injured in Clondalkin fire

The family of the young mother critically injured in a fire in Clondalkin in Dublin on Wednesday are holding a vigil for her recovery.

Brigid O'Brien remains seriously ill in hospital tonight.

On Sunday, prayers will be held for the family in Bray in County Wicklow.

The funerals will take place on Monday for the four who died; 27 year old Annmarie O'Brien, her two year old daughter Paris, and their cousins three-year-old Holly and four-year-old Jordan.