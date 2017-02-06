Viewers shocked as people on hospital waiting lists often consider suicide

Viewers of ‘RTÉ Investigates - Living on the List’ were shocked to hear of people on hospital waiting lists in Ireland contemplating suicide as they were living in constant pain.

"It's like a toothache 24-7 for a year, two years, three years. That’s what it's like. That’s why people are contemplating suicide."

"You see no light at the end of the tunnel." #RTEInvestigates pic.twitter.com/JuvrRxWUAD — RTÉ News Now (@RTENewsNow) February 6, 2017

crying watching #RTEInvestigates now..people shouldn't feel like suicide is easier than waiting for an appointment — j (@jxnn76) February 6, 2017

Driving people to suicide!! This is the Irish health service today.This is incredibly sad and a shame on our govt.😢#RTEInvestigates — aodhán breathnach (@dlkagw) February 6, 2017

When people are contemplating suicide to because of excessive waiting lists it is a damning indictment of the system #RTEInvestigates — Siobhán de Paor (@shivface) February 6, 2017

The treatment of children with scoliosis also touched viewers, who heard 7-year-old Darragh Cahill's story. Darragh was operated on 15 months after being placed on a waiting list.

Close to tears watching #RTEinvestigates . Letting a child get to that stage of pain is child abuse on behalf of our government — Orlaith Cusack (@OrlaithC7) February 6, 2017

Difficult to watch all them people and children suffer in so much pain on #RTEInvestigates #LivingonTheList 😓 Such a mess of a country — Amy Hardiman (@amy_hardiman) February 6, 2017

#RTEInvestigates is deeply upsetting. A year ago we were bombarded with 'Keep the Recovery Going & these children were on #waitinglist then — Anthony O'Donovan (@anthonyodonovan) February 6, 2017

Patricia Connolly, who is waiting for gynocological treatment in Cork University Hospital, told the programme she is "always sore." She has been waiting two years just to have her condition diagnosed. When she receives a diagnosis she could wait another 18 months to receive treatment.

Living on the List: Patricia Connolly "If I could get one Christmas wish it would be to not be sore". #RTEInvestigates pic.twitter.com/UVi1IQwiVV — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 6, 2017

Day to day life debilitating and embarrassing for women on Gynaecology #waitinglists #RTEInvestigates #wearedelivering — Maeve O'Connell ☘ (@thelovelymaeve) February 6, 2017

#RTEInvestigates clinicians are frustrated and embarrassed by being unable to resolve #wearedelivering such difficult truths — Maeve Eogan (@meogan) February 6, 2017

The programme has led to calls for the Government and the HSE to intervene.

#RTEInvestigates heartbreaking to watch the pain those people are living with, especially the children, shame on the hse, well done @rte — chris dolan (@chrisdolan76) February 6, 2017

Well done to the brave families in #RTEInvestigates its shameful that people are left in pain #LivingonTheList it needs to change now — Grace Noud (@GraceGerarda) February 6, 2017

@SimonHarrisTD enough talking now,take action&change this system.Our people deserve so much more&it's you're responsibility #RTEInvestigates — Louise (@LouOLeary) February 6, 2017

Minister for Health Simon Harris responded to the programme, saying he will "work might and main to make sure that by the end of this year we have dramatically reduced the length of time that patients wait in this country."

This follows an earlier statement issued by the Minister:

"The personal stories of the people waiting for treatment are deeply moving and the experiences they describe are absolutely inexcusable.

"I am keenly aware of this burden and it is for this reason that last summer I requested that the HSE put in place an Action Plan to halve the number of patients waiting over 18 months for treatment.

"However, I think it is important to note that, while there are still too many people who have to wait too long for their treatment, as of last December, only 2% of patients were waiting longer than 18 months for treatment. 93% were receiving treatment within 15 months and over half were receiving treatment within 6 months."