VIDEO: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son vows to continue fight for justice until ’last breath’

The son of murdered French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier has vowed to continue his family’s quest for justice until his dying breath, writes Eoin English of the Irish Examiner.

Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, 35, made his comments today while addressing the congregation attending midday Mass in Our Lady, Star of the Sea and St Patrick church in Goleen, on the Mizen Peninsula in West Cork.

Mr Baudey-Vignaud, his uncle, Sophie’s brother, Bertrand Buoniol, and his son, Baptiste, joined parishioners at the Mass just weeks after the 20th anniversary of her murder outside her holiday home in Toormore, in nearby Schull.

"I promise you that we will fight for justice until our last breath and this country will be a peaceful land again," he said.

Mr Buoniol thanked people for their welcome and said his parents, Georges and Marguerite, who travelled to West Cork almost every year to mark the anniversary, were too frail to travel this year.

But he said their presence and energy was in the church.

"Now, they are too old, they are too sick, they are too tired to come," he said.

"We wanted to come with my son and my nephew to continue the same idea, to be present, to pray with you, for my sister.

"That is our main goal - to participate in Mass and pray with you for my sister, and for her soul, and for justice for my sister."

The men flew in from Paris to Cork on Saturday to attend the Mass and are due to fly out again this evening.