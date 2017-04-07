Video: Mourners pay tribute to Kerry farmer Anthony O'Mahony at funeral

The funeral of Anthony O'Mahony has taken place in north Kerry.

The 74-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter died when his car and a teleporter were in collision at Rattoo, close to Ballyduff on Tuesday morning.

Farmer Michael Ferris (aged 62) of Rattoo has been charged with Mr O'Mahony's murder.

Parish Priest Fr Brendan Walsh told the hundreds of mourners in Ballyduff that Anthony O'Mahony was a man who loved sport and was dedicated to farming.

"Today there is no laughter. And there has been no laughter or joy, really, in this parish since last Tuesday morning," he said.

"The dreadful events that have shattered and broken the lives of two families and so many others."