VIDEO: Fire breaks out at former psychiatric hospital in Cork

Update 9.57pm: An entire section of roof at the former Our Lady's psychiatric hospital in Cork City has now been completely destroyed by fire this evening.

A nearby section of roof in the St Kevin's part of the building has almost been destroyed, as firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade continue to battle the blaze.

Earlier:

A fire has broken out in a section of the former Our Lady's psychiatric hospital in Cork City this evening. Flames could be seen from the St Kevin's section.

Cork City Fire Brigade received a call from a member of the public at 6.13pm alerting them to the blaze.

#CorkFire Video of the fire at St. Kevin's Asylum this evening. Video by: Michalina S. pic.twitter.com/IdEde5aB3m — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) July 4, 2017

Six units are now at the scene of the disused building in Shanakiel.

Firefighters at the scene. Pic by Kate O'Herlihy.

Built in 1893, the facility originally accommodated almost 500 patients, before it closed in March 2002.