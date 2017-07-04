VIDEO: Fire breaks out at former psychiatric hospital in Cork
Update 9.57pm: An entire section of roof at the former Our Lady's psychiatric hospital in Cork City has now been completely destroyed by fire this evening.
A nearby section of roof in the St Kevin's part of the building has almost been destroyed, as firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade continue to battle the blaze.
Iconic #Cork building St Anne's on fire as we speak... @rtenews @EoinBearla @OSullivanJennie @irishexaminer @Corks96FM @CathalMacCoille pic.twitter.com/ORt6i8NaI3— Mary White (@mary_white33) July 4, 2017
Earlier:
A fire has broken out in a section of the former Our Lady's psychiatric hospital in Cork City this evening. Flames could be seen from the St Kevin's section.
Cork City Fire Brigade received a call from a member of the public at 6.13pm alerting them to the blaze.
#CorkFire Video of the fire at St. Kevin's Asylum this evening. Video by: Michalina S. pic.twitter.com/IdEde5aB3m— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) July 4, 2017
Six units are now at the scene of the disused building in Shanakiel.
#CorkFire Image credit: Michalina S. pic.twitter.com/fplmvB80ql— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) July 4, 2017
Built in 1893, the facility originally accommodated almost 500 patients, before it closed in March 2002.
