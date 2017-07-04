VIDEO: Fire breaks out at former hospital in Cork

A fire has broken out in a section of the former St Anne's psychiatric hospital in Cork City this evening.

Flames could be seen from the St Kevin's section.

Cork Fire Brigade received a call at 6.13pm alerting them to the blaze.

#CorkFire Video of the fire at St. Kevin's Asylum this evening. Video by: Michalina S. pic.twitter.com/IdEde5aB3m — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) July 4, 2017

Fire Services are at the scene of a fire at St.Annes on the Lee Road right now. pic.twitter.com/3oPG8W0jdF — Cork's RedFM (@CorksRedFM) July 4, 2017

Six units are now at the scene of the disused building in Shanakiel.

Firefighters at the scene. Pic by Kate O'Herlihy.

Built in 1893, the facility originally accommodated almost 500 patients, before it closed in March 2002.

More as we get it.