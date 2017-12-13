Video: Fire at wedding dress shop in Cork city centre

Cork Fire Brigade are attending a fire at a location on MacCurtain Street this morning.

Fire services were called this morning as thick smoke was seen coming from a building at 36/37 MacCurtain Street.

Wedding dress shop Love Story is located at the ground floor with residential apartments above.

It is believed that the fire started in a storeroom located at the back of Love Story.

All residents and staff members were evacuated from the building and there has been no reports of any injuries.

One lane on Mac Curtain Street has been closed as fire services deal with the fire and locals are being asked to avoid the area as a forensic investigation is being carried out.

Fire services on MacCurtain st, dealing with a fire On the first floor. #eveningecho #Cork pic.twitter.com/5F4quLEbzS — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) December 13, 2017

Roxy the dog, one of The residents of the building on MacCurtain st, who was saved by the fire alarm. #eveningecho #Cork pic.twitter.com/2oWq1DLGsu — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) December 13, 2017

Landlord Don McCauliffe, says all residents have gotten out safe. Don says Fire was in storeroom At the back of the shop 'Love Story'. — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) December 13, 2017

Busy scenes on MacCurtain St as fire services continue to deal With the aftermath of the fire #eveningecho #Cork pic.twitter.com/TfzvRlRapC — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) December 13, 2017