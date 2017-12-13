Video: Fire at wedding dress shop in Cork city centre

Back to Cork Ireland Home

Cork Fire Brigade are attending a fire at a location on MacCurtain Street this morning.

Fire services were called this morning as thick smoke was seen coming from a building at 36/37 MacCurtain Street.

Wedding dress shop Love Story is located at the ground floor with residential apartments above.

It is believed that the fire started in a storeroom located at the back of Love Story.

All residents and staff members were evacuated from the building and there has been no reports of any injuries.

One lane on Mac Curtain Street has been closed as fire services deal with the fire and locals are being asked to avoid the area as a forensic investigation is being carried out.
KEYWORDS: Fire, Cork, MacCurtain Street

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland