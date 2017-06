A 34-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering another man at a pigeon club in West Dublin.

Keith Walker, aged 36, was shot a number of times on June 12, 2015 in Clonsilla.

The jury was told he was shot by a man dressed up as a woman with a long black wig.

Christopher McDonald, with an address in the East Wall area of Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to murder.