Victim of hit and run, 27, dies after seven month battle for life

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a hit and run in Dublin last year after the victim passed away two days ago.

The 27 year old, who has been named on various media as Callum Grimes, was seriously injured in the collision on the Skerries to Loughshinny Road, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 27th 2016.

Mr Grimes was found unconscious on the side of the road about 8.30am that morning but it is believed he may have been knocked down hours before.

Mr Grimes had been out socialising in Skerries and it is believed that when he was unable to get a taxi he started walking home along the narrow road.

Mr Grimes passed away two days ago at Beaumont Hospital.

A post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow morning.

Investigating Gardai in Balbriggan are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have observed the movements of a Blue VW Transporter Van 06-C-***** which left Strand Street, Skerries sometime after 1.30am on the 27th of December 2016 and travelled on the R128 towards Loughshinny.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.