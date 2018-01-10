Viable explosive found in Drogheda pub

A viable explosive device has been found at a pub in Drogheda.

Gardaí were called to the bar on the junction of Cord Road and Constitution Hill at around 9pm last night.

The pub and a number of homes were evacuated during the security alert.

The Defence Forces deployed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to the scene.

The bomb disposal experts made the device safe and removed it for examination at the Curragh Army camp.

It was later declared to be a viable improvised explosive.

The Defence Forces said any evidence recovered would be passed to the Garda.

Gardaí said investigations into the find were continuing.

- Digital desk