'Viable device' found after Belfast security alert
A viable device has been found during a security alert in the Markets area of Belfast.
Inspector Ian McCormick said: "Army technical officers attended the scene and have described the suspicious object as a viable device.
"It has been taken away for further examination."
No-one had to leave their homes during the police operation in Stanfield Place, which has now ended.
