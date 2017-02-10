'Viable device' found after Belfast security alert

Back to Ireland Home

A viable device has been found during a security alert in the Markets area of Belfast.

Inspector Ian McCormick said: "Army technical officers attended the scene and have described the suspicious object as a viable device.

"It has been taken away for further examination."

No-one had to leave their homes during the police operation in Stanfield Place, which has now ended.
KEYWORDS: belfast, viable device

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland