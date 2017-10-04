VHI to cut prices on health insurance plans

In a surprise move - the VHI is to cut prices on several of its policies.

The health insurer will also reduce the child rates on 27 plans from next month.

The majority of changes will take effect on the November 1 and will include price reductions, enhanced day to day cover, lower excesses and the introduction of new product benefits including cardiac, cancer care and maternity programmes.

“This is good news for our customers", said Declan Moran, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Vhi.

"We have listened carefully to what they are asking us and we have today, through a combination of pricing adjustments and benefit enhancements, re-invested in our customers to deliver more value. We believe the changes we have announced today will have a positive impact on their health and wellbeing.”

The most significant change is Vhi’s investment in primary care benefits, in particular on the HealthPlus range of plans, through enhanced day to day cover and through the reduction of outpatient excess levels.

In addition to benefit enhancements, Vhi has also today outlined price reductions on some plans.

These product and price changes are part of Vhi’s strategy over the past number of years to improve value, simplify the product offering, invest in primary care and realign some plans for the benefit of the customer.