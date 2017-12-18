Vhi announces price cut for nearly 90% of its customers

Vhi is to cut the cost of most of its plans in March.

The health insurer will cut prices by an average of 5.5% from March 1, 2018 and will also introduce some new benefits, such as Vhi Online Doctor and genetic testing at Blackrock Clinic for customers to assess their risk of developing hereditary cancer.

They said the reductions will apply to almost 90% of customers.

Declan Moran, Director of Marketing and Business Development, said: “Today’s rate reductions are spread across the majority of our plans. We understand that many of our customers continue to struggle with affordability.

"They also want access to primary care, to digital enabled technology and access to innovative benefits. We are delighted that today’s announcement responds to these needs.

“We are also continuing to enhance plans which are traditionally purchased by our older and sicker customers.

"In addition to reduced prices, these customers will also see a combination of improved primary care , reduced excesses, better cancer care package , better cardiac care programme and overall a very comprehensive range of new benefits."

