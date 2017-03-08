Vera Twomey hopeful after meeting with Health Minister

Cork woman Vera Twomey says she is hopeful her daughter Ava will get access to medicinal cannabis treatment.

It follows last night's four-and-a-half hour meeting with the Health Minister Simon Harris.

Ms Twomey arrrived at Leinster House yesterday after an eight-day protest walk from her Cork home.

She said that she discussed several options that could offer Ava the treatment she needs for a rare form of epilepsy.

It is understood an outcome of an application for medicinal cannabis treatment will be clear within two weeks.
