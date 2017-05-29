Vera Twomey 'forced out of the country' to seek medical cannabis for daughter

Well known medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey has said she intends bringing her daughter Ava abroad to access medicinal cannabis treatment.

Ava suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.

Vera had campaigned strongly to get her daughter the help she needs here in Ireland, which included a mammoth walk from Cork to Dublin, but has conceded she will now have to take her family abroad to get the help she needs.

"We are going to now have to leave the country to go and find treatment for our daughter," Vera told The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM.

"Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any chance of coming to a successful conclusion here with access to the treatment in Ireland, so it's now the only option left," she said.

However, Vera is finding it difficult to find a good clinic and she has appealed for people who are aware of reputable clinics to get in touch with her.

She voiced her concerns about travelling with Ava, but has been left with no other option than to go abroad.

"I hope there won't be other Ava's out there that are forced out of the country, we don't want to go," she said.