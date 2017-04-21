Vera Twomey 'detained by Customs officers' after declaring cannabis-based medication
Cork mother Vera Twomey was reportedly detained at Dublin Airport this afternoon after declaring that she was bringing cannabis-based medicine into the country from Spain.
She was accompanied on her journey by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny and Midlands–North-West MER Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.
Ms Twoney recently walked over 200kms from Cork and Dublin in a desperate bid to secure the medication for her young daughter Ava, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.
To see this post on Facebook, click here.
“It’s a complete travesty, it’s a complete injustice,” she said.
“This medication is available all over Europe, this is the medication that can give my daughter a future, and I’m not being allowed to have it.
“I want the very best that I can get for my daughter, but I’m not going to come into Dublin Airport like a sleeveen with something to ashamed of. I have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Vera Twomey at Dublin airport. She was held over an hour trying to bring medicinal cannabis in to the country for her daughter Ava. pic.twitter.com/xzhYnfr3Zj— Helen Donohue (@Donohuereports) April 21, 2017