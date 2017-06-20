Vera Twomey arrives in Netherlands for medicinal cannabis for daughter

A Cork mother has travelled to the Netherlands to get medicinal cannabis for her sick daughter.

Vera Twomey's seven-year-old daughter Ava suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome which can be treated with medicinal cannabis oil.

Vera has been a vocal campaigner for the treatment to be made available in Ireland and has raised over €21,000 through a fundraising campaign for Ava.

"The reason we have arrived in Holland is because the Government, the HSE, the neurologists have demanded that we would go to another country to provide evidence that this treatment would work for our daughter," she said.

