Vera Twomey announces Ava will start medical cannabis treatment tomorrow - in Holland

Well known medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey has brought her daughter Ava abroad to access medicinal cannabis treatment, writes Claire Anderson.

She has posted a video to Facebook as Ava is to begin receiving CBD and THC medication tomorrow.

She outlines the treatment prescribed in the video.

With a smile on her face, Vera says: "I'm looking forward to getting going with it".

She describes how medical professionals that she has met in Holland are "confused and appalled" that the treatment is not available for a patient like Ava in Ireland.

Ava suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.

Vera had campaigned strongly to get her daughter the help she needs here in Ireland, which included a walk from Cork to Dublin, but ended up taking her family abroad to get her daughter the help she needs.

"We are going to now have to leave the country to go and find treatment for our daughter," Vera told The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM last month.

"Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any chance of coming to a successful conclusion here with access to the treatment in Ireland, so it's now the only option left," she said.

"I hope there won't be other Ava's out there that are forced out of the country, we don't want to go," she said.