Venues to breasthalyse Junior Cert students if suspected of drinking

Students celebrating their Junior Cert results could face breath tests this evening.

Kilkenny 'No Name' club is just one of the venues hosting a party tonight, and will be breathalysing students they suspect are drunk.

Alcohol-free parties are also taking place across the country including at Tamango and The Wright Venue in Dublin and Neptune Stadium in Cork.

President of the Teachers' Union of Ireland Joanne Irwin has said it is important to celebrate responsibly.

"Students have worked very hard and they should enjoy their celebrations," she said.

"We would always encourage to do so responsibly, but not put their own well-being or the well-being of others at rick but to certainly enjoy the celebrations after they've worked hard and they deserve it."