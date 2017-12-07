Varadkar's popularity has risen amid Brexit controversey, polls say
Leo Varadkar's popularity as leader has risen amid the Brexit controversy.
His approval rating has gone up 4 points to 53%, according to an Ipsos Mrbi opinion poll in today's Irish Times.
The Taoiseach's party, Fine Gael, is also experiencing an increase in support - its on 36% an extra 5 points since the last poll in October.
Fianna Fáil is down 4 to 25%, Sinn Féin is unchanged at 19%, Labour has not moved at 4%, while the Independents and others are down 1 to 16%.
