Varadkar visits defence forces in Lebanon as they face Christmas overseas

By Elaine Loughlin

The Taoiseach has wished our defence forces serving overseas a very happy Christmas while visiting members of the Irish Battalion in Lebanon today.

Leo Varadkar travelled to the Lebanon where members of the Irish defence force who are deployed on United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) operation along with Finnish and Estonian troops.

This Christmas around 580 Irish troops will be serving overseas, including in Mali, the Middle East, Bosnia and Western Sahara.

Mr Varadkar told members of the defence forces that he had travelled to the Lebanon to say "thank you" on behalf of the Irish peope Irish people and the Irish Government.

"At Christmas time we feel the distance of loved ones overseas more than ever. I know it is a difficult time of year for parents separated from their sons and daughters, partners who are apart.

"I know that those at home are reminded of the contribution made by members of the defence forces and other public servants serving overseas.

"Your families and loved ones can take great pride in all the defence forces have done and continue to do in our name in challenging environments."

Mr Varadkar is being accompanied on the trip by Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe and Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

Busy morning in South Lebanon with UNIFIL, meeting Irish troops, wreath laying at Cenotaph, meeting key mission officers and getting detailed briefing of Irish role pic.twitter.com/FKjyXtycFJ — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 22, 2017

Mr Varadkar said Ireland’s contribution to international peace keeping, whether with the United Nations or the European Union, resonates with Irish people.

"Indeed no mission is more familiar to us than that of UNIFIL. We as a people feel attached to it and therefore to you.

"The Irish Government remains strongly committed to the maintenance of peace and security in Lebanon through our continued participation in UNIFIL.

"By acting with impartiality and integrity, and providing the necessary leadership in difficult and challenging environments, our defence forces act as ambassadors.

"You enhance Ireland’s international standing and influence through your daily work," he said, adding that he had learned a lot from his visit.

"I have been greatly impressed by what I have seen and heard today: stories of commitment and courage, trust built and lives saved.

"I want to wish all members of the Battalion a very Happy Christmas and every success with the Mission and in your careers in the years ahead. Thank you for your service," said the Taoiseach.