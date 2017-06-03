Varadkar: Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate deal 'disappointing'

The new Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said Donald Trump's stance on the Paris Climate Accord is disappointing.

Leo Varadkar was asked how he would respond after being elected Fine Gael leader yesterday.

He is likely to become Taoiseach later in the month.

Leo Varadkar hit out at president Trump over his intention to withdraw from the climate change agreement.

He said: "It's very disappointing…Donald Trump mentioned that he was elected to represent Pittsburgh and not Paris, but whether you're in Pittsburgh or Paris or Portlaoise, we all breathe the same air and we're all affected by the same climate."