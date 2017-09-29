Varadkar says 'there's definitely a better vibe' coming out of Brexit negotiations

The Taoiseach has said there is a better mood coming out of the Brexit negotiations.

Leo Varadkar said he was pleased with progress in the wake of the British Prime Minister's speech in Florence last week.

However, the European Commission president, said it will take "miracles" for talks to move to the next phase by the end of October.

Mr Varadkar said "there is more work to be done".

"There's definitely a better vibe and better mood coming out of the negotiations between Michel Barnier and David Davis," the Taoiseach said.

"I think it's still very evident that there's more work to be done. We're not yet at a stage that we can say sufficient progress has been made to allow us to talk about the new relationship and trade," he said.

"I don't think we'll be able to make that call until much later in the month," he added.