Varadkar plans to name and shame those convicted of welfare fraud on new list

The Social Protection Minister is planning to name and shame those convicted of welfare fraud under new laws he hopes to have passed by the summer.

Leo Varadkar says the quarterly publication will be similar to the tax defaulters list.

The Social Welfare and Pensions Bill 2017 will also change the rules around defined benefit pension schemes so employers will have to give 12 months notice if they plan to cease contributions.

Minister Varadkar says the naming and shaming of those who are guilty of fraud is easily done.

"What we're going to do is publish, on a quarterly basis, the names and addresses and penalties incurred by people who are convicted of welfare fraud.

"You do have to be convicted by the courts for this to apply and it is the case that we can already do this, as you know the courts are public places," he said.

