Varadkar plan: Abortion referendum for next year and paid water bills to be paid back

Here are 10 of Leo Varadkar's policies: To meter and charge for excessive use of treated water with those who have already paid to be reimbursed as soon as possible;

To have an abortion referendum in 2018;

Merge the USC and PRSI into a new single social insurance payment, rather than abolishing USC;

To reduce the high marginal rates of income tax;

A ban on strikes by public servants in essential public and security services where a legally binding Labour Court determination has already been made;

Nobody should pay more than 50% in income tax and social insurance;

To aim for full employment by 2019;

To reduce consistent poverty rates and child poverty rates to pre-crisis levels and then lower;

To increase subvention of public transport and rural transport;

To substantially increase capital spending, with a 10-year National Development Plan.

Leo Varadkar wants to ban certain workers from going on strike.

His proposals for the Fine Gael leadership include a plan to make Labour Court recommendations binding on employers and workers in "essential services".

The plans come as the Government today began talks with trade unions on a proposed new pay deal for more than 300,000 public workers.

Elsewhere he committed to merge the USC and PRSI, to extend parental leave and make childcare more affordable, while making free education for children more of a reality.

He said Ireland would ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities this year.

Mr Varadkar said he would bring forward major infrastructure projects like Dublin Metro, the M20 between Cork and Limerick and motorway and dual carriageway access to the west and north-west.

He would also double the budget for arts, culture and sport over seven years.

In addition, he plans to reduce national debt repayments.

Mr Varadkar vowed to increase the state pension in line with inflation or higher and automatically enrol workers into a personal pensions scheme.

Launching his 'Taking Ireland Forward' policy document this morning, Leo Varadkar said: "People should no longer be inconvenienced by strike action in essential services. The Labour Court will be the final arbiter and will ensure that workers receive a fair response to any claim.

"This will not impinge on the right to strike until a Labour Court determination is made."

He offered air traffic controllers as an example of a profession which would be affected by this policy. This kind of legislation could also have had an impact on last year's series of Luas strikes.

The Minister for Social Protection added that this provision would, "include emergency services where it is a matter of life and death."

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has criticised this proposal - describing it as "undemocratic" and "Tory."

Its Secretary General, Dermot O'Leary, said: "It seems to me that Leo is determined to set course on an anti-trade union, anti-worker policy.

"Whilst I'm not at all surprised with Leo 'Thatcher' Varadkar, I would be amazed and appalled if Fianna Fáil, through its Supply and Confidence arrangement, were to support such a draconian attack on workers in this country."

A Fianna Fáil Spokesperson told Newstalk.com: "Anyone would be right to be amazed and appalled if Fianna Fáil agreed to any such policy. This is an internal Fine Gael election issue and we will not be commenting further."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has called on Mr Varadkar, the front-runner to be the next Taoiseach, to abandon this pledge.

Mr Howlin said: "The notion of outlawing industrial action by a cohort of workers should be anathema to anyone with even the most basic understanding of how trade unions can contribute to a healthy and vibrant society.

"Over the last five years, public sector unions took actions that recognised the difficulties facing the state. Public sector workers were not our enemy, they were at the heart of getting our country back on track. Their sacrifices deserve recognition, not vilification," he said shortly after the policy was unveiled.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers' Rights, David Cullinane, also criticised the policy.

He said: "His daft idea would mean there would be no incentive for trade unions to use the labour court any more, as the benefits of an unenforceable recommendation in their favour would be completely outweighed by the injury of a statutorily enforceable decision that goes against them."

"Leo's ideas are there to appeal to the same out-of-touch Fine Gael base that thought 'keep the recovery going' was a winnable election platform," the Waterford TD added.