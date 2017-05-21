Varadkar: No snap election

Leo Varadkar has ruled out calling an early election if he is elected leader of Fine Gael.

The Social Protection Minister has a clear lead over the other candidate Simon Coveney - with 45 of the 73 members of the parliamentary party backing him.

Mr Coveney has vowed he will stay in the leadership race. He is due to publish details of his policy priorities this morning.

Minister Varadkar said there was no room for complacency, but he has been looking ahead and does not see the country going to the polls in the near future.

"I don't favour an early election," he said. "I'm committed to the confidence and supply agreement negotiated with Fianna Fáil. I'm also committed to the Programme for Government, the agreement we have with the Independents.

"Provided that the Independents and Fianna Fáil honour those agreements, Fine Gael will honour them too."

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney has a mountain climb, with Mr Varadkar now having secured the support of 45 out of the 73 members of the parliamentary party.

A defiant Mr Coveney told supporters at a rally in Cork city last night that it is important for the party membership, and for the country, to see the leadership selection process that they agreed, out to the end.

"You will have your say," he said. "This is an electorate of 21,000 people. It is not an electorate of 73.

"Sometimes in politics as in life, swimming against the tide makes you stronger, so that when the tide changes you can go in front."

Speaking on his way in, he said: "I am feeling good. This is the start of a process that I am looking forward to.

"I think we are going to make a very strong statement this evening that this process is just getting underway and the 21,000 people who will have a vote in two weeks time are going to get involved from now on. I am looking forward to facilitating that. No second thoughts I am afraid. That is not my style."