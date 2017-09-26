Varadkar confirms referendum on the 8th and FIVE other ballots by summer 2019
26/09/2017 - 15:23:27Back to Abortion laws Ireland Home
The Taoiseach has confirmed an abortion referendum on the 8th amendment to the Constitution will take place in May or June next year.
Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil of government plans for a total of six referendums between now and the summer of 2019.
Firstly, the ongoing work of the Oireachtas will feed into a referendum on the 8th Amendment in May or June next year.
Then in Nov 2018, three referenda will take place on the day scheduled for the presidential election, even if there is no presidential contest on that day.
The issues addressed will deal with women in the home, blasphemy and the possibility of plebiscites on directly elected Mayors.
Finally, about six months later two more referendums on the same day as the 2019 local elections will concern extending the franchise to citizens abroad to vote in presidential elections and shortening the four-year separation to qualify for divorce.
THE TIMETABLE:
- Referendum on the Eighth amendment - May or June 2018
- Referendums on Blasphemy (Article 40.6.1) and “Woman's life within the home” (Article 41.2.1) – October 2018
- Plebiscite on directly elected executive mayors - October 2018
- Referendums on Divorce, Extending the Franchise at Presidential Elections to Irish Citizens Resident outside the State, and Reducing the voting age to 16, – June 2019
Join the conversation - comment here