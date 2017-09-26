Varadkar confirms referendum on the 8th and FIVE other ballots by summer 2019

The Taoiseach has confirmed an abortion referendum on the 8th amendment to the Constitution will take place in May or June next year.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil of government plans for a total of six referendums between now and the summer of 2019.

Firstly, the ongoing work of the Oireachtas will feed into a referendum on the 8th Amendment in May or June next year.

Then in Nov 2018, three referenda will take place on the day scheduled for the presidential election, even if there is no presidential contest on that day.

The issues addressed will deal with women in the home, blasphemy and the possibility of plebiscites on directly elected Mayors.

Finally, about six months later two more referendums on the same day as the 2019 local elections will concern extending the franchise to citizens abroad to vote in presidential elections and shortening the four-year separation to qualify for divorce.

THE TIMETABLE: