Varadkar calls for Labour Court resolution to rail strikes

Tens of thousands of rail passengers are facing a longer than usual journey home this evening.

A 24-hour strike at Irish Rail is continuing - with three more planned days of industrial action in the coming weeks.

Management has asked unions to engage in more talks.

"We don't want to be here and we feel for the general public, you know - but we have to stand up for our rights too," a rail worker at Heuston Station said.

The Taoiseach has called on all sides in the rail dispute to meet at the Labour Court and resolve their strike.

Thousands of commuters are affected by today's work stoppage with the third day of action planned for next Tuesday.

Leo Varadkar said Irish Rail workers did not face any pay cuts during the recession and the industrial relations institutes are the places to make their pay rise claims.

"The way Government intervenes in these disputes is not through ministerial intervention. That has not been the case for a very long time," he said.

"I know that the Labour Court and the WRC will be willing to intervene in this dispute if they believe there's a suffiicent willingness from both management and unions to come to an agreement.

"I hope that willingness exists and if it does I'm sure there will be a Labour Court intervention."