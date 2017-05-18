Varadkar and Coveney to finalise campaign launches amid speculation of third candidate

Fine Gael's Rules Committee will meet today to lay out the plan for the election of a new leader.

The National Executive Council will decide when hustings and voting will take place around the country in order for the election to be concluded by June 2.

The two leading contenders, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, will spend the day finalising their campaign launches, while speculation continues that a third candidate may emerge.

Parliamentary Party Chairman, deputy Martin Heydon says he cannot declare for any candidate.

"My role as referee is a very important one, and also as a member of the Ethics Committee, as part of Executive Council, my focus will be very much on the process and ensuring the process is done right.

"It would be completely inappropriate of me and I'd have to step down as chairman if I was to declare a preference for any candidate," he said.

Meanwhile, the Government Chief Whip says she will declare who she is supporting in the leadership battle today.

Regina Doherty says she expects Education Minister Richard Bruton will announce his entry into the race later.

At the moment Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar are the front-runners in the race.

Deputy Doherty says she is confident the man she has chosen to support has the right stuff:

"You know what I just have the confidence in this person, so I'm comforted by the rest of the people that I know that share that confidence in this person.

"I'm looking forward to the competition over the next couple of weeks to set out and support what his vision is," she said.

As of midnight Enda Kenny vacated the office, with just 16 days of campaigning now getting underway.

That means the party can only today begin to officially draw up the plans for how he will be replaced.

It is believed candidates will have until Saturday to submit nominations, which have to be signed by eight TDs, senators or MEPs.

There will then be a series of regional debates around the country, and a final meeting of the parliamentary party in about two weeks time.

Each of those may also serve as a polling station, allowing the votes to be counted on the first or second of June.

Those votes are weighted in a complex system that gives the most decisive say to the parliamentary party ever, a system being used for the first time they were adopted in 2004, after being backed by a leader of Young Fine Gael named Leo Varadkar.