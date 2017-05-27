Varadkar and Coveney go head-to-head at third Fine Gael leadership debate
The third debate takes place this evening when Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will face questions from members in Ballinasloe.
Watch the hustings from the Shearwater Hotel, Co Galway in the live stream below.
- Hustings schedule
Leadership candidates Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar will take part in four regional hustings at the following venues:
Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm
Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm
Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm
Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm
- The road ahead:
About 21,000 rank-and-file members have a vote, along with 232 party councillors.
Voting for the eligible party members will take place nationwide at 26 polling stations on Monday May 29, Tuesday May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday June 1.
The parliamentary party will meet and vote in Dublin on Friday, June 2. All votes will be brought to a National Count Centre in Dublin on that Friday, where they will be will be verified and counted under the supervision of the National Returning Officer.
Votes will be weighted in accordance with the Fine Gael electoral college rules, with the 73 members of the Parliamentary Party (PP) accounting for 65% of the total vote, almost 21,000 party members accounting for 25% and 235 local representatives (232 councillors and 3 Údarás na Gaeltachta members) accounting for the remaining 10% of the vote.
