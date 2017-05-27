Varadkar and Coveney go head-to-head at third Fine Gael leadership debate

The third debate takes place this evening when Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will face questions from members in Ballinasloe.

Watch the hustings from the Shearwater Hotel, Co Galway in the live stream below.

Hustings schedule Leadership candidates Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar will take part in four regional hustings at the following venues: Thursday, May 25: Red Cow Hotel, Dublin, 8pm Friday, May 26: Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 8pm Saturday, May 27: Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, 8pm Sunday, May 28: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork, 8pm