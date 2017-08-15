Vandals destroy wind phone in Dublin Mountains

A space to meditate on life and loss has been destroyed by vandals.

The wind phone, or fon gaoithe, was installed at the top of Two Rock in the Dublin Mountains in recent weeks with the art collective behind the project choosing to remain anonymous.

The group Altruchas said it was informed by a walker that it had been demolished and the remnants piled up at the site.

"Given the nature of how it was destroyed and how what was left was laid out, it seems clear that the destruction of the installation was not regular vandals but a strong statement from people that didn't like the project," the art collective said.

The structure, with an old telephone inside, was made from salvaged material and made to look like an old-fashioned phonebox.

A note said that it was designed as "a place where you can speak privately and openly and your words will be carried on the wind to wherever you want them to go".

The inspiration for it from came from the wind phone in Japan, which became a popular pilgrimage site following the 2011 tsunami.

Less than two weeks ago, it was positioned at the summit of the Dublin mountain which is popular with hillwalkers.

It was erected without planning permission, with the creators stating that they had put it there simply for people to enjoy.

"Of course we are sad it has been destroyed, but will not let such a mindless and selfish act take away from the positivity of the project," Altruchas said.

"We know from some feedback that we've gotten that it genuinely helped some people struggling with grief, so that makes the project completely worth it.

"We also hope that the destruction of the wind phone opens up some conversation about our society, goodwill, creativity and open mindedness."